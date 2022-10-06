thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 4%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.58 ($4.68) and last traded at €4.56 ($4.66). Approximately 3,257,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.39 ($4.48).

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

