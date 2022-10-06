Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TCBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

TCBX stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $236.25 million and a PE ratio of 28.23.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 171.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

