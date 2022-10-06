Theta Network Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Theta Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005399 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $38.94 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003232 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network (THETA) is a cryptocurrency . Theta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Theta Network is 1.0725557 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $17,223,531.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.