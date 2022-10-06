The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.55. 160,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,472. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

