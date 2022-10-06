The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,004.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 816,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MOS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 130,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.