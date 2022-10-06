The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Target Price to $15.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 399.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $143,541,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

