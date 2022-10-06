The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has 1.80 target price on the stock.

Nitro Software Stock Performance

NSWEF stock opened at 1.04 on Monday. Nitro Software has a one year low of 1.04 and a one year high of 1.04.

Nitro Software Company Profile

Nitro Software Limited operates as a document productivity software company in Australia and internationally. It offers Nitro Productivity platform that provides PDF productivity, simple to qualified eSignatures, powerful APIs and integrations, document generation, and industry leading analytics. The company also provides maintenance and support services.

