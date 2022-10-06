The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 119,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.