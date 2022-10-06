Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 99,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 98,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

