Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.45) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.78 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £15.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,014.00.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68). Insiders have purchased 24,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,255 over the last ninety days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

