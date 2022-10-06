Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $199.19

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 199.48 ($2.41), with a volume of 8118114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.30 ($2.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Tesco Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,002.00.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,255.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

