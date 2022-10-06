Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 626 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.60. 14,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

