Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 206 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.85. The stock had a trading volume of 80,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,676. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

