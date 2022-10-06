Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.34. 2,713,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.18 and its 200-day moving average is $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

