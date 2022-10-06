Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 8,692 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

