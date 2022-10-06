Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $225.46. The stock had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

