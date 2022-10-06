Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down to $29.03

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $28.33. Tenaris shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 38,686 shares trading hands.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Tenaris Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Tenaris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after purchasing an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

