TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 89,310 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $27.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

