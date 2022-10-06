TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in TELUS by 54.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TELUS by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. TELUS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.17%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

