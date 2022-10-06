Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $199.23

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $199.23 and last traded at $199.23, with a volume of 10594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day moving average is $268.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.