Tectonic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.42 Million (TONIC)

Tectonic (TONIC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Tectonic has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tectonic token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectonic has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $182,828.00 worth of Tectonic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Tectonic Profile

Tectonic’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. Tectonic’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,822,892,598,934 tokens. The official message board for Tectonic is medium.com/@0xtectonic. Tectonic’s official website is tectonic.finance. Tectonic’s official Twitter account is @tectonicfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

