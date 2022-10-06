TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading 3.1% Higher

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,756 ($21.22) and last traded at GBX 1,750 ($21.15). 30,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 63,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,698 ($20.52).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,690.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,411.13. The firm has a market cap of £953.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.69.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

