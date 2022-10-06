Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.30. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 2,022,402 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $352.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 923.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $33,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

