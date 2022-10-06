Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.30. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 2,022,402 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.
Taseko Mines Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $352.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 923.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $33,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
