Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76,066 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Target by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $156.41 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

