TAP Consulting LLC Sells 4,519 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.61. 950,097 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

