TAP Consulting LLC Sells 20,448 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.17. 48,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

