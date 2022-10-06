TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VBR traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.14. 2,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.