TAP Consulting LLC Sells 12,625 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.53. 104,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,277. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.49.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.