TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.82. 15,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

