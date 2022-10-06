TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 6,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,787. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

