TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,755 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PHO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,760. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

