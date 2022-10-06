Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 31,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.83. 7,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,579. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

