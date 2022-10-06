Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.87

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.87 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 87.88 ($1.06). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,225,486 shares traded.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £242.79 million and a P/E ratio of 505.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.88.

Sylvania Platinum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $2.25. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

