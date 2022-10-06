Swarm (SWM) Hits One Day Volume of $328.00

Swarm (SWM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Swarm has a market cap of $382,406.75 and approximately $328.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,047.93 or 0.99996027 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002367 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021977 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004896 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. It was first traded on June 9th, 2021. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @swarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is https://reddit.com/r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm (SWM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Swarm has a current supply of 99,535,052.4739791 with 78,189,670.12433334 in circulation. The last known price of Swarm is 0.00489693 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $72.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.swarmnetwork.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

