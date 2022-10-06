Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $25.63 Average PT from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 86,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after buying an additional 211,284 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $887.80 million, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

