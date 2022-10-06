Summit Partners L P Increases Position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

Summit Partners L P increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786,173 shares during the period. a.k.a. Brands accounts for 12.5% of Summit Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Partners L P owned approximately 52.73% of a.k.a. Brands worth $187,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 272,024 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,482. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

