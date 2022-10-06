Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,649 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,584,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 5.92% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $278,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $22,271,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 129.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 269,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. 18,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,234. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

