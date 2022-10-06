Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,805,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Intel worth $516,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Intel by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 618,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

INTC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 473,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864,344. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

