Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 819,050 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,689,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,050 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AT&T worth $433,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 631,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,041,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
