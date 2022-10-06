Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $997.13 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,062,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $997,128,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.41% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 42,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,015. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.