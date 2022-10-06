Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of McDonald’s worth $616,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.68. 26,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.21 and a 200-day moving average of $250.09. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

