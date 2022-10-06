Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Cigna worth $367,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Cigna by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.