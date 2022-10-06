Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $446,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $237.01. 8,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

