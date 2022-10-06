Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 202,257 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Progressive worth $299,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.