Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 74,025 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $400,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,106,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 18,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.35. 31,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

