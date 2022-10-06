Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 108,425 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,738,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 97,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,312,230. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

