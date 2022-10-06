Strategic Equity Management Takes $9.37 Million Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up 4.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 1.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 22,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,529. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.