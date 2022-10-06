Strategic Equity Management Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,903,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,857,000 after acquiring an additional 454,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

