Strategic Equity Management Buys 626 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. 14,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
