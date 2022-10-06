Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Holdings Lowered by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Stoneridge comprises about 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 4.95% of Stoneridge worth $23,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,960,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 241,915 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,198,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,197,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 287,517 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $477.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.46.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $220.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

